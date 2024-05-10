Kylian Mbappe Announces Exit From PSG

The iconic French striker, Kylian Mbappe, has announced that he will be leaving Paris Saint Germain after the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Mbappe joined PSG on loan from Monaco on August 31, 2017, and the French giants paid €180 million to make the deal permanent on July 1, 2018. Since then, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been an unstoppable force in terms of scoring goals.

However, despite several attempts, Mbappe has been unable to win the UEFA Champions League for PSG. He has been eager to move to a club that can help him win the title, and there have been strong speculations for the last three summer transfer windows that Real Madrid is interested in buying him.

PSG have always turned down Real Madrid’s attempts, according to reports, until last summer when Mbappe announced that he wouldn’t leave PSG until his current contract expires on June 30, 2024.

Note that in 2022, Mbappe signed a two-year contract with PSG with an option for a one-year extension. However, he refused to sign the contract extension, which forced PSG to ban him from the club’s first team.

Despite all the efforts PSG made to extend his contract, the 25-year-old striker refused to blink, and he has now officially announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this season.

“I’ve always said that I would speak with you when the time comes,” Mbappe said. “It’s my last year at Paris St-Germain. I will not extend, and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.”