Kvaratskhelia To Undergo Knee Surgery After ACL Injury Against Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo knee surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the club’s 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20.

The Georgia international suffered the injury following a challenge with Barcelona defender Xavi Espart at the Parc des Princes. The 25-year-old was unable to put weight on his right leg and left the pitch in the 59th minute.

PSG have yet to provide a recovery timeline, leaving uncertainty over how long Kvaratskhelia will be sidelined.

The winger joined the French champions from Napoli in January 2025 and has since established himself as an important member of the squad. He has made 11 appearances for the club this season.

His injury adds to PSG’s growing fitness concerns, with the club also confirming that Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos will miss several weeks.

Dembele sustained a left thigh injury, while Marquinhos suffered an injury to his right thigh. Their absence leaves PSG without three key players as they pursue another Champions League title.

Despite the setbacks, PSG maintained their perfect start to the competition with their win over Barcelona. The sides were level at 2-2 heading into the final 10 minutes before the hosts scored twice to secure all three points.

The result left PSG top of the Champions League table with three wins from three matches.