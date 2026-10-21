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Kvaratskhelia To Undergo Knee Surgery After ACL Injury Against Barcelona

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By Ernest Victor
Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia being helped out of the pitch on Tuesday, October 20.
Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia being helped out of the pitch on Tuesday, October 20.

Key Takeaways

  • Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo knee surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during PSG’s four-two Champions League win over Barcelona.
  • Kvaratskhelia could not put weight on his right leg after a challenge with Barcelona defender Xavi Espart and left the pitch in the 59th minute.
  • PSG have not announced Kvaratskhelia’s recovery timeline, while Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos will also miss several weeks with thigh injuries.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo knee surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the club’s 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20.

The Georgia international suffered the injury following a challenge with Barcelona defender Xavi Espart at the Parc des Princes. The 25-year-old was unable to put weight on his right leg and left the pitch in the 59th minute.

PSG have yet to provide a recovery timeline, leaving uncertainty over how long Kvaratskhelia will be sidelined.

The winger joined the French champions from Napoli in January 2025 and has since established himself as an important member of the squad. He has made 11 appearances for the club this season.

His injury adds to PSG’s growing fitness concerns, with the club also confirming that Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos will miss several weeks.

Dembele sustained a left thigh injury, while Marquinhos suffered an injury to his right thigh. Their absence leaves PSG without three key players as they pursue another Champions League title.

Despite the setbacks, PSG maintained their perfect start to the competition with their win over Barcelona. The sides were level at 2-2 heading into the final 10 minutes before the hosts scored twice to secure all three points.

The result left PSG top of the Champions League table with three wins from three matches.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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