Bradley Barcola Says Premier League Is ‘Less Tactical’ Than Ligue 1

Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola has described the Premier League as “less tactical” than France’s Ligue 1, citing differences in the tactical demands and positional responsibilities between the two competitions.

Naija News reports that the French international joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer in a deal worth up to €140 million and has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club.

Barcola scored his first goals for Liverpool with a hat-trick in a 6-3 win over LASK, marking the first treble of his professional career. However, he is still waiting to open his Premier League account despite coming close during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brentford.

Speaking to French television programme Téléfoot before the Brentford fixture, the forward explained how Liverpool’s approach differs from the system he experienced under PSG manager Luis Enrique.

“I am trying to adapt because it is very different to Paris Saint-Germain. The Premier League? It is different. I find that it is less tactical. In any case, we (PSG) had a very, very tactical manager (Luis Enrique), but I find that it is less tactical; there are fewer changes on the pitch,” Barcola said.

He added that his responsibilities at PSG often involved moving into different areas to accommodate teammates and maintain the team’s attacking structure.

“It is true that, with my former manager, I had to come inside, play down the wing, and someone else would then take my position. Here, it is very different,” he told Téléfoot.

Under Enrique, PSG players were regularly required to rotate positions during matches, with movements designed to create space and maintain attacking balance. Barcola believes Liverpool’s approach presents a different challenge as he adjusts to English football.

The forward has also highlighted the physical demands of the Premier League. Speaking to Sky Sports previously, he said Ligue 1 had “a lot more strong (physical) players”.

Barcola also pointed to the greater running demands in England, linking the increased workload to cramps he has experienced towards the end of matches this season.