Iraola Says Man City Verdict Has Left Premier League In Uncertainty

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has warned that the lack of clarity surrounding Manchester City’s financial rule breaches has created uncertainty across the Premier League ahead of the clubs’ meeting at Anfield on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Manchester City were found guilty of multiple financial rule breaches by an independent commission last week but have maintained their innocence and appealed against the findings.

The club could face a significant points deduction that would put their Premier League status at risk.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, Iraola said the uncertainty over the outcome remained the biggest concern.

“I think the worst thing probably is the uncertainty, that no one knows what’s going to happen,” the Spaniard said.

“But we have to focus on Liverpool, be the best club we can be, the best team we can be and that’s my challenge.”

Iraola, who joined Liverpool in June, also stressed the importance of earning the support of the club’s fans as he prepares for the high-profile encounter.

“The atmosphere is going to be big, especially at Anfield,” he said.

“We want to give also our supporters reasons to be with us. When they see the team they want to see on the pitch, we can create an even better atmosphere and we will work for that.”

Liverpool remain unbeaten under Iraola, but three draws in their opening five league matches have left them six points behind the league leaders.

The manager will also be without Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo for Sunday’s game after both forwards sustained injuries while on international duty.

“As a club manager, you are always waiting until the game ends (hoping) the doctor doesn’t call you, doesn’t give you bad news, but in this case we’ve been unlucky with Alex and Cody, both of them,” Iraola said.

“They are injured and they are not going to be involved on Sunday.”