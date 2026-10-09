Tottenham Star Xavi Simons Returns To School

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Xavi Simons has enrolled at Harvard Business School as he recovers from a serious knee injury that is expected to sideline him for an extended period.

Xavi Simons, a 23-year-old Netherlands international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in his right knee, ruling him out for the remainder of the season and potentially much of the following campaign.

With his return to competitive football not expected until next year, Simons is using his time away from the pitch to pursue academic development and explore opportunities beyond his playing career.

He has secured a place on Harvard Business School’s Crossover Into Business programme, a remote course designed to help professional athletes develop business knowledge and prepare for future ventures.

Announcing his enrolment on LinkedIn, Simons said: “I’m going back to school. During my recovery, I’ve been trying to use my time in the best way possible. Football is still my main focus, but I also want to keep learning and improving away from the pitch.”

The programme pairs athletes with Harvard MBA students, allowing participants to gain insights into business management, entrepreneurship and different industries.

Simons explained that his interests extended beyond football, adding: “I’ve always been interested in more than just football. I want to understand the business side of the game better, learn from people in different industries and keep developing as a person.”

During his rehabilitation in the United States, the midfielder visited Harvard’s campus in Boston and met Professor Anita Elberse, whom he had previously encountered during his time at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.