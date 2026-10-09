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Maresca Says Man City Players Remain Focused Amid 115-Charge Controversy

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By Ernest Victor
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Manchester City Coach, Enzo Maresca
Manchester City Coach, Enzo Maresca

Key Takeaways

  • Manchester City head coach, Enzo Maresca, said his players remain focused on football despite the Premier League’s verdict on the club’s 115 charges.
  • International players returned to training on Thursday, nine days after findings said City used “sham” contracts to hide more than £830m in secret funding.
  • Maresca said he feels calm and the squad trust the club as City appeal the findings, while Erling Haaland urged unity ahead of Sunday’s Anfield trip.

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has insisted that his players remain focused on football despite the controversy surrounding the club following the Premier League’s verdict on its 115 charges.

Naija News gathered that Manchester City’s international players returned to training on Thursday, nine days after the Premier League published findings stating that the club had used “sham” contracts to disguise more than £830m in secret funding.

The verdict was announced while several City players were away on international duty, with Maresca expected to address the squad before the team returned to domestic action.

However, the Italian said the players remained in good spirits ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

“The feeling is fantastic, to be honest,” Maresca said on Thursday, October 8.

“The players are excited for the next two games. But especially they are excited because in this moment we are top of the league. The players are just focused on that.

“They know what we can control is the football side, they are not worried at all about different things.

“They know their profession and they know that the noise is there, but they don’t care too much about the noise. They are just focused in this moment on how we can beat Liverpool and how, together with the fans, we can try to win in Anfield.”

Maresca added that he felt “calm” about the situation and said the players continued to trust the club.

Manchester City have appealed against the findings and have consistently maintained their innocence.

Striker Erling Haaland has also urged players, staff and supporters to remain united as City prepare for their trip to Anfield.

“I care a lot about this place,” Haaland told Sky Sports. “I spent my first four years here, it’s a special place for us. I care a lot about City and the fans. I am a fan myself. I feel with them.

“The fans will have a good time on Sunday – we have to stick together. We have to stay with each other and stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to smile. Stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and enjoy the situation.

“We have to stick together and spread the love to each other. Enjoy the ride and smile.”

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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