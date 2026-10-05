Ezri Konsa Returns To Arsenal After England Injury Blow

Ezri Konsa has returned to Arsenal after being ruled out of England’s final international fixture against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The defender has been managing a slight muscle problem during the international break and initially missed training before returning to the England squad for Saturday’s 7-0 victory over Croatia.

Konsa played the full 90 minutes against Croatia but has now left the England camp and returned to Arsenal for further assessment, according to Yahoo Sports.

The development comes as Arsenal prepare to resume their Premier League campaign against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Konsa’s assessment will determine whether he is fit to face Leeds or requires more time to recover from the muscle problem.

His absence could leave Mikel Arteta with a defensive concern, although Arsenal have received encouraging news elsewhere during the international break.

Ben White, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera have all returned to training, giving Arteta more defensive options ahead of the weekend fixture.

White and Mosquera both picked up injuries before the international break, but their return to training suggests they could be available when Arsenal return to Premier League action.

Konsa has become an important part of Arsenal’s defensive options, making his latest injury concern a setback for Arteta ahead of the league’s return.

The Arsenal manager will now wait for the results of Konsa’s assessment before deciding whether the defender can feature against Leeds.

Arsenal will hope the issue is minor and that Konsa can resume full training soon, while the return of White, Hincapie and Mosquera could provide some relief if the England international remains unavailable.