Mikel Arteta Signs New Arsenal Contract After EPL Triumph

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2030, insisting the club’s recent success is “only the beginning”.

The 44-year-old Spaniard’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but he has now committed his future to Arsenal after almost seven years in charge.

Arteta joined Arsenal in December 2019 and has won the Premier League and FA Cup during his tenure. He also guided the Gunners to the Champions League final in May, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

His new contract reportedly raises his annual salary to £10 million, with an additional £5 million in bonuses. Arteta is understood to have benchmarked his value against leading managers, including Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who have reportedly earned more than £20 million annually.

Arteta said he was delighted to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium and praised the relationship he has developed with the club.

“This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue,” Arteta said.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.”