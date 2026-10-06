Norway Coach Raises Concerns Over Man City’s Erling Haaland

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has raised concerns over Erling Haaland’s physical condition, describing the Manchester City striker as “thoroughly spent” after a demanding run of matches for club and country.

Haaland was substituted in the 67th minute of Norway’s UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal after struggling to influence the game, with Solbakken pointing to the heavy workload placed on the forward.

“He was simply thoroughly spent,” Solbakken said. “Some of my players have only had six or seven days of holiday. And you do not live off your physical condition in a normal job. Then it is straight into the start of the season, followed by a mini-tournament, so it is an extreme strain.”

The Norway boss said Haaland belongs to the group of players carrying the heaviest workload because Manchester City compete in several competitions and rely heavily on their star striker.

“He’s in the group that carries the heaviest workload, precisely because his team plays in every tournament and he’s the main man.”

Haaland’s condition is expected to be monitored by Manchester City’s coaching and medical staff when he returns to the club, with domestic action continuing.

Meanwhile, fresh reports have raised questions over the striker’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium. ESPN, citing TEAMtalk, reports that Haaland’s camp could favour a move to Spain over a transfer to Arsenal, with the 2027 summer transfer window identified as a possible departure window.

There is no confirmed bid or agreement involving Haaland, who remains under contract with Manchester City until 2034. The reported 2027 timeframe is also not a fixed deadline or confirmation that the striker intends to leave.

Real Madrid and Barcelona could reportedly enter the picture if Haaland becomes available, while Arsenal are believed to have the financial capacity to pursue the Norway international.

However, the report indicates that Spain is Haaland’s preferred destination over another Premier League move. For now, there is no evidence of an active transfer negotiation, leaving his future at City unchanged despite the growing speculation.