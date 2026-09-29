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Jorge Jesus Names Osimhen Alongside Haaland As World’s Strongest Box Players

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By Ernest Victor
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File photo of Victor Osimhen and Erling Haaland after a UEFA Champions League game.
File photo of Victor Osimhen and Erling Haaland after a UEFA Champions League game.

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal coach Jorge Jesus rated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen alongside Norway’s Erling Haaland as the world’s strongest players inside the penalty area.
  • Speaking after Portugal’s two-one UEFA Nations League win over Norway in Oslo on Sunday, Jesus said Haaland is most dominant in the box, like Osimhen.
  • Haaland scored Norway’s only goal to reach 65 in 57 caps and has 371 career goals, while Osimhen has 214, recurring injuries and is sidelined.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has named Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen alongside Norway forward Erling Haaland as the strongest players in the world inside the penalty area.

Jesus made the comparison after Portugal’s UEFA Nations League meeting with Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Sunday, where the tournament holders secured a 2-1 victory.

“Haaland is the most physically and technically powerful player inside the box,” Jesus said.

“Outside the area, he isn’t quite as dominant, even though he is fast. But inside the box, for me, he and Osimhen are the strongest in the world.”

Haaland scored Norway’s only goal in the match, taking his international tally to 65 goals in 57 appearances for his country.

The Manchester City striker and Osimhen share several qualities, including physical strength, aerial ability, finishing and determination in front of goal.

Haaland has, however, scored more goals across his club and international career, with 371 compared with Osimhen’s 214.

The two forwards have also had different experiences with injuries. Osimhen has dealt with recurring setbacks during his career and is currently sidelined, while Haaland has generally enjoyed greater fitness and availability.

Naija News recalls that Haaland led Norway to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Osimhen failed to help Nigeria qualify for the tournament.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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