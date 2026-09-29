Jorge Jesus Names Osimhen Alongside Haaland As World’s Strongest Box Players

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has named Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen alongside Norway forward Erling Haaland as the strongest players in the world inside the penalty area.

Jesus made the comparison after Portugal’s UEFA Nations League meeting with Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Sunday, where the tournament holders secured a 2-1 victory.

“Haaland is the most physically and technically powerful player inside the box,” Jesus said.

“Outside the area, he isn’t quite as dominant, even though he is fast. But inside the box, for me, he and Osimhen are the strongest in the world.”

Haaland scored Norway’s only goal in the match, taking his international tally to 65 goals in 57 appearances for his country.

The Manchester City striker and Osimhen share several qualities, including physical strength, aerial ability, finishing and determination in front of goal.

Haaland has, however, scored more goals across his club and international career, with 371 compared with Osimhen’s 214.

The two forwards have also had different experiences with injuries. Osimhen has dealt with recurring setbacks during his career and is currently sidelined, while Haaland has generally enjoyed greater fitness and availability.

Naija News recalls that Haaland led Norway to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Osimhen failed to help Nigeria qualify for the tournament.