Jorge Jesus Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Stayed On Bench Against Norway

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout Sunday’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over Norway because the match situation made it the wrong time to introduce him.

Ronaldo, 41, was fit and named among the substitutes, but Jesus opted to start Gonçalo Ramos in attack. Ramos scored the winning goal as Portugal secured their second consecutive victory and stayed top of their group.

Jesus said he initially planned to bring Ronaldo into the game but changed his decision as the match unfolded.

“I was thinking of Cristiano to come in… but then the game dictates other things,” Jesus said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on 𝕏 earlier today, September 28.

The Portugal manager stressed that the decision was tactical and had nothing to do with Ronaldo’s fitness.

“I felt it wasn’t the right time to put him in the game. There are still two more games, but it wasn’t to protect him physically. He was ready,” Jesus added.

Jesus also revealed that he had discussed the plan with Ronaldo before the match and agreed to introduce him for the final 30 minutes. However, Ramos’ performance influenced his decision, with the forward scoring once and having another goal disallowed.

Portugal used all five of their permitted substitutions, bringing on Vitinha, Rafael Leão, Rúben Neves, Francisco Trincão and Bernardo Silva. Ronaldo, however, remained on the bench throughout the match.

Jesus has left the door open for Ronaldo to return to the starting line-up in Portugal’s next fixture, with the manager suggesting the captain could start against Denmark.

Portugal’s victory over Norway leaves them top of their Nations League group after two wins from two matches.