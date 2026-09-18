Cristiano Ronaldo Included In Jorge Jesus’ First Portugal Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in new Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus’ first squad, ending uncertainty over the 41-year-old’s international future.

Ronaldo had not confirmed whether he would continue playing for Portugal after their World Cup round-of-16 defeat by eventual champions Spain in July.

The Al-Nassr forward was left in tears after the match and said: “I will meet the family and take decisions with a calm head.”

Jesus has now selected Ronaldo in a 25-man squad for Portugal’s four Nations League matches between 24 September and 4 October.

The 72-year-old replaced Roberto Martinez following Portugal’s World Cup exit, having previously worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr last season.

Ronaldo announced before the tournament that the 2026 World Cup would be his last, but his inclusion in Jesus’ squad leaves the door open for him to continue representing Portugal.

He will turn 42 before next summer’s Nations League finals and will be 43 by Euro 2028.

Manchester United pair Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes also feature in the squad, alongside Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and Chelsea forward Pedro Neto.

Portugal will host Wales on 24 September at 19:45 BST before travelling to face Norway three days later. They will then visit Denmark on 1 October before hosting Norway on 4 October.