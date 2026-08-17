Georgina Rodríguez Speaks On Private Wedding With Cristiano Ronaldo

Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez has revealed that she chose the family’s sitting room to marry Cristiano Ronaldo because she wants their children to remember the exact place where their parents exchanged their vows.

Rodríguez and Ronaldo have kept the intimate ceremony private, with the model explaining that she preferred a meaningful family setting over the grand venues they could easily access.

Rodríguez told Vogue that her childhood vision of marriage once involved a spectacular castle, a lavish carriage, a long wedding dress and a diamond crown. She added that her priorities have since changed.

“As a little girl, I envisioned the grandest castle, the most magnificent carriage, the longest gown, and a crown adorned with diamonds,” Rodríguez said.

“Now, I find myself saying no. I desire something intimate, shared with my partner and our children, in the comfort of our home.”

Rodríguez explained that the couple have access to luxury properties and expensive possessions, but those things did not hold the same value for their special moment.

Instead, they selected their living room, where the family normally gathers for meals and spends time together.

The model revealed that the decision centred on creating a lasting memory for their children rather than staging a lavish event.

“We have access to castles, houses, islands, horses, and cars every day,” she said.

“We chose to hold the ceremony in our living room, the place where we share breakfast, lunch, and dinner and where we experience our daily lives.

“In 30 years, I want our children to remember that something wonderful occurred at this table, the wedding vows of our parents.”

However, Rodríguez indicated that they could organise a larger celebration with relatives and friends at a later date.