Police Report Reveals Threats On Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Lives

Lionel Messi was the footballer who received the most death threats during the 2026 World Cup, according to a newly released US police report reviewed by Spanish newspaper Marca.

The report details a series of security threats handled by the FBI and international police agencies during the seven-week tournament, including several incidents involving players, referees and stadiums.

One of the most serious threats came before Argentina’s group-stage meeting with Jordan. According to the report, a man contacted Dallas airport and claimed he and two others planned to storm the stadium with homemade bombs and an AR-15 rifle. Messi was reportedly named as their intended target.

Further threats emerged before Argentina’s last-16 clash with Egypt. One suspect wrote on social media: “I’m going to enter Atlanta Stadium and I’m going to blow up Messi with four bombs stuck in my body.”

Police also received a separate report claiming that three bombs had been hidden in bins around the stadium. Authorities launched a search with explosive-detection dogs but found nothing. The bomb threat was later established to be a hoax.

Messi was not the only high-profile player caught up in security scares during the tournament.

FIFA alerted the FBI after a suspicious man repeatedly sought information about Cristiano Ronaldo’s whereabouts. Houston police later arrested the man at the hotel where Portugal were staying.

Two days later, another person was arrested in Toronto after attempting to enter a lift with Ronaldo. The individual reportedly told officers he only wanted a photograph with the Portugal captain.

Referees also faced serious threats during the tournament. French referee François Letexier received more than 6,000 hateful messages on WhatsApp following the controversial Argentina-Egypt fixture. VAR official Willy Delajod was also subjected to abuse.

Authorities subsequently increased security around the homes and families of both officials in France.