Full List: Buhari, Deji Adeyanju, Others Appointed As FG Constitutes Committee To Probe NSCDC Custody Deaths

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has constituted a ten-member independent committee to investigate the reported deaths of 37 people held by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, on suspicion of illegal mining.

Naija News reports that this action follows a directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a comprehensive, transparent and unhindered investigation into the incident, which occurred on Thursday, 17 September 2026.

The Minister also directed the suspension of all officers involved in the incident pending the conclusion of the independent committee’s investigation.

Describing the deaths as deeply disturbing, the Minister said the government owes the families of the deceased and the Nigerian public a transparent account of the events leading to the incident.

The independent committee is expected to establish the identities of the deceased, and investigate their arrests, detention and the cause and circumstances of their deaths.

The Minister directed the committee to determine responsibility, complicity, negligence, and misconduct, and to recommend appropriate action, compensation where applicable, and measures to prevent a recurrence.

The Minister also directed the NSCDC leadership and all relevant officers to cooperate fully with the Committee, while further directing that all records and material evidence connected to the incident be preserved and made available to the investigators.

“Any attempt to destroy or conceal evidence, intimidate witnesses or obstruct the investigation will be treated as a serious offence,” he warned.

The members of the Committee are:

1. Mr Jonathan Kure, mni, retired Deputy Director-General, Department of State Services, as Chairman

2. Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN), former Director-General of the Nigeria Law School, as Secretary

3. AIG Hosea Hassan Karma (retired)

4. Prof. Olayinka Buhari, Professor of Histopathology and former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital

5. Representative of the Minna Emirate Council

6. Representative of the Niger State Government

7. Alhaji Liman Sulaiman, National Secretary, Miners Association of Nigeria

8. Mr Deji Adeyanju, lawyer and human rights activist

9. Mrs Zainab Suleiman Okino of Blueprint Newspaper

10. Dr. George Agbakahi, Public Affairs Analyst.

The statement added: “The Committee may co-opt relevant experts, access all necessary facilities and documents, visit relevant locations and request memoranda from members of the public. It has two weeks to complete its work and submit its report to the Minister.”

The following officers have been suspended, in addition to the Niger State Commandant of the Corps:

1. O/C Station Guard, SC Usman Isah Ndamaka

2. Station Guard, ASCI Hassan Mohammed

3. Station Guard, CCA Bala Mohammed

4. Arresting Officer/O/C Investigation, CSC Oluwadare Sunday

5. Arresting Officer, DCC Obafemi Elvis

6. Arresting Officer, CSC Annas Shitto Lamino

7. HOD INT/INV, DCC Philip Ajayi

8. O/C Legal, ACC Barr. Stephen Tsado

9. Day/Night Duty Officer, ASCI Alhassan Mohammed

10. Guard Duty, IC Abdullahi Sale

11. Guard Duty, IC Mohammed Sonfada

12. Guard Duty, CAI Liman Abubakar

13. Guard Duty, CAI Bala Usman

14. Guard Duty, IC Mohammed Jiya

15. Guard Duty, DSC Isah Suleiman

16. Guard Duty, CAI Ahmed Wushishi

17. Guard Duty, IC Sale Adamu

18. Guard Duty, IC Haruna Mohammed

19. Guard Duty, ASCI Aliyu Sallah

20. Guard Duty, CAI Isah Sanusi

The Minister extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and appealed for calm while the investigation continues.