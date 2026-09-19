Amnesty Questions ‘Illegal Miners’ Label After 37 Die In NSCDC Custody

Amnesty International has questioned the description of 37 miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State as ‘illegal miners.’

Naija News reports that the organization’s Country Director, Isa Sanusi, said it was prejudicial to label the deceased as illegal miners, especially as they were no longer alive to defend themselves.

The development followed the death of the detainees, who had been described as suspected illegal gold miners, while in NSCDC custody.

Some survivors have also spoken about their experience inside the detention facility where they were held.

One of the survivors alleged that 17 people were initially locked inside a small room before more detainees were brought in.

He said the detainees complained about the small size of the room and the intense heat but were still kept inside.

The survivor also alleged that an unidentified substance, which he described as looking like perfume, was sprayed inside the room.

Speaking on Arise News, Sanusi said Amnesty International’s investigation showed that the detention facility was severely overcrowded.

“Based on the investigation we have conducted so far, the cell where they were held was designed to accommodate no more than 10 people, yet 67 people were detained there,” he said.

Sanusi said the overcrowding happened between Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, when Minna was experiencing extremely hot weather.

“These are serious human rights issues that we need to be talking about, particularly the decision to detain 67 people in a facility meant to accommodate no more than 10,” he added.