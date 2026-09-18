37 Suspected Illegal Miners Death: Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Niger State

The Niger State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew following protests over the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago announced the curfew during a press conference on Friday, saying it would take effect immediately after Juma’at prayers.

The move came after protests erupted over the deaths of the suspected miners, who were reportedly arrested in connection with alleged illegal mining activities.

The Niger State Police Command had earlier ordered an investigation into the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, directed the probe following the deaths, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 17, 2026.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, the suspects were found dead while in the custody of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The police said the investigation would establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Earlier, the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally scheduled for Saturday in Minna, Niger State, was cancelled following the deaths of 37 persons in the custody of the NSCDC.

The decision was announced by the Niger State Government as it declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the deceased.

Governor Bago, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The government said the cancellation of the rally was necessary in view of the incident and out of respect for the deceased and their families.

Naija News reports that the APC rally was scheduled to hold in Minna on Saturday as part of the party’s political activities in the state.

The state government also directed relevant authorities to take necessary steps regarding the incident.