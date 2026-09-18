 Skip to content
Breaking News Nigeria @66: FG Unveils Programme For October 1 Independence Day Celebration
News

Niger Cancels APC Rally After 37 Die In NSCDC Custody

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
The Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago
The Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago

Key Takeaways

  • Niger State Government cancelled the APC rally billed for Saturday in Minna and declared three days of mourning after 37 people died in NSCDC custody.
  • Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, said the rally cancellation was out of respect for the dead and their families.
  • Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, suspended Niger NSCDC commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, and ordered a full probe into alleged illegal miners’ deaths after arrests on September 15 and 16, 2026.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) rally scheduled for Saturday in Minna, Niger State, has been cancelled following the deaths of 37 persons in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The decision was announced by the Niger State Government as it declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the deceased.

Governor Umaru Bago, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The government said the cancellation of the rally was necessary in view of the incident and out of respect for the deceased and their families.

Naija News reports that the APC rally was scheduled to hold in Minna on Saturday as part of the party’s political activities in the state.

The state government also directed relevant authorities to take necessary steps regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.

Aniviye’s suspension follows the alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in M.I. Wushishi/ Lukoto axis of Minna the state capital.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday, followed the arrest of the suspected illegal miners during enforcement operations conducted in parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026.

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the Minister ordered a full investigation into the casualty of alleged illegal miners.

“It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended.

“We run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives and we have worked to stay true to this,” the Minister declared.

He urged members of the public to maintain calm and remain law-abiding to allow for a transparent investigation process.

The Minister further commiserated with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State and the families and relatives of the deceased.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.