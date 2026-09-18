Niger Cancels APC Rally After 37 Die In NSCDC Custody

The All Progressives Congress (APC) rally scheduled for Saturday in Minna, Niger State, has been cancelled following the deaths of 37 persons in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The decision was announced by the Niger State Government as it declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the deceased.

Governor Umaru Bago, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The government said the cancellation of the rally was necessary in view of the incident and out of respect for the deceased and their families.

Naija News reports that the APC rally was scheduled to hold in Minna on Saturday as part of the party’s political activities in the state.

The state government also directed relevant authorities to take necessary steps regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.

Aniviye’s suspension follows the alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in M.I. Wushishi/ Lukoto axis of Minna the state capital.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday, followed the arrest of the suspected illegal miners during enforcement operations conducted in parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026.

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the Minister ordered a full investigation into the casualty of alleged illegal miners.

“It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended.

“We run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives and we have worked to stay true to this,” the Minister declared.

He urged members of the public to maintain calm and remain law-abiding to allow for a transparent investigation process.

The Minister further commiserated with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State and the families and relatives of the deceased.