 Skip to content
News

Illegal Miners Death: FG Suspends Niger NSCDC Commandant, Orders Investigation

Published
By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Key Takeaways

  • Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ordered the immediate suspension of Niger State NSCDC commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, after alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in Minna.
  • The alleged deaths followed arrests during NSCDC enforcement operations in parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026, around the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis.
  • Tunji-Ojo ordered a full investigation, asked the public to stay calm and law-abiding, and commiserated with Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and victims’ families.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.

Naija News reports that Aniviye suspension follows the alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in M.I. Wushishi/ Lukoto axis of Minna the state capital.

The incident which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday followed the arrest of the suspected illegal miners during enforcement operations conducted in parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026.

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the Minister ordered a full investigation into the casualty of alleged illegal miners.

“It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended.

“We run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives and we have worked to stay true to this,” the Minister declared.

He urged members of the public to maintain calm and remain law-abiding to allow for a transparent investigation process.

The Minister further commiserated with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State and the families and relatives of the deceased.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.