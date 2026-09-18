Illegal Miners Death: FG Suspends Niger NSCDC Commandant, Orders Investigation

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.

Naija News reports that Aniviye suspension follows the alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in M.I. Wushishi/ Lukoto axis of Minna the state capital.

The incident which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday followed the arrest of the suspected illegal miners during enforcement operations conducted in parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026.

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the Minister ordered a full investigation into the casualty of alleged illegal miners.

“It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended.

“We run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives and we have worked to stay true to this,” the Minister declared.

He urged members of the public to maintain calm and remain law-abiding to allow for a transparent investigation process.

The Minister further commiserated with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State and the families and relatives of the deceased.