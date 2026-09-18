Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday, 18th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Friday, 18th September, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu is set to intervene in the growing face-off between All Progressives Congress governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2027 elections. A senior presidential aide familiar with the development, who spoke exclusively to The PUNCH on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment on the matter, said Tinubu was expected to engage the parties in a bid to resolve their differences.

THE feud between the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, deepened, yesterday, with APC leadership in the South-East throwing its weight behind the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, demanding full party support for all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Nigeria’s long-running quest for State Police has entered a decisive phase, with the National Assembly transmitting the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, to all 36 State Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

Nigeria has secured another major victory in a string of high-stakes international legal battles, with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) tribunal in Paris yesterday throwing out a $2.35 billion claim by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited over the long-delayed Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project.

Former Speakers and Deputy Speakers of state Houses of Assembly have endorsed the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They also pledged to take the message of his campaign to the grassroots, in addition to endorsing the far-reaching reforms being implemented by the Tinubu administration.

The National Assembly on Wednesday confirmed that it has transmitted the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, to the 36 state assemblies for consideration and approval.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.