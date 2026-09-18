‘Tinubu To Intervene In Wike’s Clash With APC Govs Abroad’ – Presidential Aide

President Bola Tinubu is set to intervene in the escalating disagreement between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A senior presidential aide familiar with the development told Punch that the President was expected to engage the two sides in an attempt to resolve the growing tension and ensure they do not work against a common political objective.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, said the intervention could take place outside the country before the end of the week.

Naija News understands that President Tinubu is currently on vacation in France.

Wike, a former Rivers State governor and chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently serving as FCT minister in the APC-led Federal Government.

The minister has been championing the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State, a political arrangement he said was aimed at mobilising support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

However, the coalition has created friction with some APC governors, who fear that the arrangement could support Tinubu’s presidential ambition while undermining APC candidates contesting other positions.

During a recent media briefing, Wike accused Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma of leading opposition against him.

He alleged that the governors were unhappy with the expansion of the Rainbow Coalition, which he said provided a platform for politicians seeking to challenge APC candidates in governorship and legislative elections.

Uzodimma, who is chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, appeared to respond to Wike’s position after the forum’s meeting in Abuja on Monday.

The Imo governor said APC governors would not support any political arrangement capable of weakening the party or affecting Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He said the governors’ loyalty remained with the official candidates of the APC at all levels.

“The APC Governors Forum unanimously resolved that its members will not participate in, support or endorse any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining the re-election of Mr President, weakening the APC or adversely affecting any candidate of the party at all levels,” Uzodimma said.

He added that the governors’ campaign structure would focus exclusively on APC candidates.

“The governors’ campaign commitment is exclusively to all APC candidates. All levels of the party campaign architecture will align with the expectations of Mr President and the strategic objectives of the party,” he said.

Despite the concerns raised by APC governors, Wike maintained that the Rainbow Coalition was created specifically to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition and was not an alliance with the ruling party.

The minister argued that backing Tinubu did not mean endorsing APC candidates in other elections.

He also criticised some APC governors, accusing them of lacking the political strength to deliver victories in their states.

Wike said politicians should resolve their local electoral challenges without using Tinubu’s re-election campaign as a solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, two APC leaders told Punch that the dispute went beyond the 2027 elections, alleging that political calculations surrounding 2031, the leadership of the 11th National Assembly and Wike’s support for candidates challenging some APC governors were also contributing to the tension.

A presidential aide, who spoke on the development, said Tinubu, as the leader of the party, was expected to step in to prevent the disagreement from escalating.

According to the source, both Wike and the APC governors were working towards supporting the President’s re-election, making reconciliation necessary.

“You know, the President is the leader of the party and the father of the nation. The interesting aspect is that the governors and the minister are all working in the interest of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, of course, President Tinubu will intervene in the face-off between the All Progressives Congress governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,” the aide said.

The source added that the intervention would focus on finding common ground and ensuring cooperation ahead of the election.

“There will be an intervention to broker a truce and resolve whatever differences exist between them, ensuring that all parties work together ahead of the coming election.

“The intervention is likely to take place abroad before the end of the week,” the aide added.