Tinubu Arrives In France To Continue Annual Leave

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Paris, France, to continue his three-week annual leave in Europe.

Naija News learnt that Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Ayodele Oke, received the President on arrival.

Recall Tinubu departed Abuja on Sunday, August 30, 2026, for a three-week holiday, with London as his first stop, before proceeding to Paris for the next leg of the vacation.

According to a statement issued at the time by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled ‘President Tinubu Begins Three-Week Leave,’ the President is expected to return to Abuja after the vacation to join the campaign for the January 2027 general election.

In other news, former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed has shed more light on his recent statement about the leadership capacity of presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Baba-Ahmed, in an earlier interview, had said that none of the presidential candidates contesting against President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to improve Nigeria.

Speaking on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, Baba-Ahmed explained that his comments were made in the interest of fairness, arguing that he did not want to give any of President Bola Tinubu’s major challengers an undue advantage by asking the President to step down.

He asserted that he was trying to maintain what he considered a level playing field among the major contenders.

“In the way 2027 elections are, I will not disadvantage Uncle (Tinubu). I will not disadvantage him to unnecessarily promote Baba Atiku and Peter Obi and others, because we have to be fair in life, and that’s what I stand for,” he said.

He explained that asking Tinubu to hand over while promoting opposition candidates would unfairly favour some contenders over others.