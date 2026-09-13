Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 13th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 13th September, 2026.

A former South-East spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, Denge Josef Onoh, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to either formally join the All Progressives Congress (APC) or stop interfering in the ruling party’s affairs.

Naija News reports that Onoh, also Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, criticized the political alliance Wike is promoting, describing it as a “Rainbow Coalition” that could weaken the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Onoh described the coalition as a “Trojan horse” designed to create divisions within the ruling party.

Onoh argued that the coalition lacked the political structure required to deliver substantial votes to Tinubu beyond Rivers State.

He maintained that Wike’s political influence was largely concentrated in Rivers and questioned the attempt to extend what he called a “fractured blueprint” to other parts of the country.

The former presidential aide also dismissed comparisons between Wike’s current alignment and the G5 governors’ alliance that emerged before the 2023 election.

According to him, the G5 was based on regional interests and consisted of five serving governors who controlled established political structures in their respective states.

He argued that Wike’s current coalition lacked the institutional structure and electoral reach previously associated with the G5.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of presidential candidates and their running mates for the January 2027 general elections.

The list, signed by the Commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, was released in Abuja on Saturday and features candidates sponsored by 18 political parties. Of the 18 presidential candidates, 16 are men, and two are women.

The list includes incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC); and Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Adewole Adebayo.

Also listed are Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, People’s Redemption Party candidate Donald Duke, Labour Party (LP) candidate Sunday Chibuzo Okereke and African Action Congress (AAC) candidate Omoyele Sowore.

Other male presidential candidates are Sandy Ojang Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje of the Action Alliance (AA), Aliyu Abbas-Bin of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Kabiru Yusuf of the Allied Peoples Party (APP) and Sunday Adenuga of the Boot Party.

The remaining candidates are Moses Olusoji Adebisi of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Peter Ada Agada of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The two female presidential candidates are Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori of the National Democratic Party and Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement.

INEC also listed 14 male and four female vice-presidential candidates.

Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that Nigeria’s patience is running thin over the continued killing of Nigerians in the country.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode made the warning while demanding justice for two Nigerians, Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle and James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, who died in separate incidents in Johannesburg.

Fakunle was reportedly shot dead at his residence in Kensington, Johannesburg, on September 4, while Nwankwo died the following day in an incident involving officers of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa said Fakunle was shot several times after two suspects allegedly gained access to his home.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said he was ‘mortified and deeply shocked’ by the bishop’s death, alleging that Fakunle had received threats before his attackers went to his residence.

The former Minister of Aviation said Fakunle and Nwankwo were the seventh and eighth Nigerians killed in South Africa this year.

According to him, four of the eight Nigerians were allegedly killed by South African police officers.

Fani-Kayode further claimed that more than 100 Nigerians had been killed in South Africa between 2022 and September 2026, with over 30 allegedly killed by personnel of the SAPS and the South African Defence Force.

He expressed concern over what he described as the failure of the South African authorities to prosecute those responsible for the killings.

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Abayomi Arabambi, has sued the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) over the institution’s alleged refusal to release the academic record of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the court documents name the applicant, a former factional spokesperson for LP, and the VC and UNN as 1st and 2nd respondents.

Arabambi requested a certified true copy (CTC) of Obi’s certificate number D000198 for a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy issued in 1984, under the Freedom of Information Act, but the institution turned down his request.

In the originating motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2144/2026 and filed by his lawyer, Anderson Asemota, on Sept. 9 at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Arabambi said he had written letters to the university.

He is, therefore, seeking an order of mandamus compelling the respondents to perform their statutory duty under the FOI Act, 2011, by determining and responding to his request dated July 16 in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

According to Arabambi in the affidavit setting out the facts, by a letter dated 16th July, 2026, the applicant requested a CTC of Certificate No. D000198, stated to have been issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to Gregory Peter Onwubuasi Obi in respect of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy in 1984.

Arabambi stated that the respondents did not provide him with written notice of refusal identifying the specific provision of the Act relied upon for refusal.

The applicant consequently sent a reminder letter dated 31st August, 2026, reiterating the original request and again demanding the requested records.

The Presidency has criticised former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar’s proposal to subsidise crude supplied to local refineries, arguing that a similar policy was attempted under former President, Olusegun Obasanjo but failed.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital and New Media, Otega Ogra, made the claim while reacting to Atiku’s proposal for what he described as a production subsidy aimed at reducing the cost of locally refined petrol.

Atiku said his proposed subsidy would support domestic refining rather than subsidise imported petroleum products.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Ogra said Nigeria had previously experimented with the policy when Atiku was Vice-President.

“Excuse me, sir. Nigeria already tried your production-subsidy to local refineries idea while you were Vice President. We know the shambolic results of that production subsidy. You know it too,” Ogra wrote.

He cited refinery utilisation figures from the period to support his argument.

According to Ogra, the utilisation rate of the Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company fell to 14.27 per cent in 2003 and 9.1 per cent in 2004, while the Kaduna refinery recorded utilisation rates of 15.96 per cent and 26 per cent in the same years.

He added that the Port Harcourt refinery’s utilisation rate dropped from 60.73 per cent in 2001 to 31.04 per cent in 2004.

Ogra also argued that the policy failed to prevent petrol prices from rising during the period.

He further claimed that the government subsequently withdrew the subsidy arrangement.

According to him, Obasanjo subsequently directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to pay the international price for crude supplied to refineries.

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed allegations that he secretly worked with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election, explaining that he only provided his vehicle to the former Anambra State governor as a gesture of courtesy.

Ortom, through his media aide, Terver Akase, said it would have been petty for him to refuse to assist Obi with transportation during his visit to Benue State last Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the development followed a fresh exchange between Ortom and Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration over Obi’s aborted visit to the state.

Obi had arrived in Makurdi with plans to travel to Yelewata to pay a condolence visit to families of victims of the June 2025 massacre.

His convoy was blocked by youths around Gyado Villa, a few kilometres from the airport.

Following the incident, Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, accused Ortom of facilitating Obi’s visit and alleged that the former governor, despite publicly supporting President Bola Tinubu, was working for Obi ahead of the 2027 election.

Tersoo said the state government had begun an investigation into the incident and claimed preliminary findings showed the vehicle used to convey Obi from Makurdi Airport belonged to Ortom.

He said the vehicle was a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GWA 608 BT.

According to Tersoo, the details were obtained from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) vehicle information records.

Reacting to the allegation, Ortom described the attempt to link his decision to assist Obi with political manipulation as “ridiculous and shameful.”

He argued that Obi was not an ordinary visitor but a former governor, presidential candidate and one of Nigeria’s prominent political figures.

Ortom said refusing to assist him with transportation during a humanitarian visit would have been petty and beneath the dignity expected of a former governor.

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, has died.

The prominent businessman and one of Nigeria’s political veteran figures passed away at the age of 90, Naija News reports.

Tukur, who also served as governor of the former Gongola State, died on Saturday at his residence in Abuja after a prolonged illness.

His family confirmed his death to TRT Afrika.

The former governor was an influential figure in Nigerian politics, having served during the Second Republic before taking up other key roles in government.

He later served as Minister of Industries under the military administration of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Tukur also showed interest in becoming Nigeria’s president before eventually taking a leading role in the PDP as its National Chairman. His time as PDP chairman placed him at the centre of the party’s leadership and major political developments in the country.

Tukur, who is survived by 17 children, is expected to be buried on Saturday at the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa in Yola, Adamawa State.

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has opened up about the challenging period she endured while battling ill health, saying she was disappointed by some colleagues she expected would check on her.

Naija News reports that the actress said although she initially felt hurt by how some people in the industry treated her, she chose not to hold a grudge against them.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, Abubakar explained that she did not consider many of those involved close friends, noting that misunderstandings in the entertainment industry can sometimes be fuelled by rumours and assumptions.

Abubakar recalled receiving little support from some colleagues during her illness, saying nobody was sent to check on her.

She said the experience was painful but ultimately strengthened her faith.

The actress, however, stressed that she did not believe her colleagues owed her anything.

UFC president Dana White has ruled out doing business with former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, further reducing the possibility of the Cameroonian-born fighter returning to the organisation.

White made the comments during an appearance on Nightcap, where he was asked about the possibility of a fight between Ngannou and retired former UFC champion Jon Jones. Ngannou left the UFC in January 2023 after a prolonged dispute with White over his contract and future with the promotion, with the heavyweight title stripped from him following his departure.

Ngannou joined the Professional Fighters League after leaving the UFC and became chairman of PFL Africa. He competed once for the promotion, defeating Renan Ferreira in 2024, before leaving in March 2026. He has since focused on boxing, facing former heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

A return to the UFC has remained unlikely because of Ngannou’s strained relationship with White, while Jones has also retired from mixed martial arts. White praised Jones during the interview, describing him in similarly strong terms.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has warned his players to maintain their focus as they look to extend their perfect start to the season against Levante in La Liga on Sunday, September 13.

The Spanish champions have won all five matches across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding only three. However, Flick believes any drop in concentration could quickly derail their impressive run.

Barcelona’s attacking stars, including Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, have impressed in recent weeks, with the club scoring five goals against Feyenoord in the Champions League and producing convincing wins over Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Elche in La Liga.

Flick said Barcelona must maintain their intensity and discipline if they are to continue performing at their current level.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.