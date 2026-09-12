‘Join APC Or Step Aside As Minister’ – Tinubu’s Ex-Aide Warns Wike

A former South-East spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, Denge Josef Onoh, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to either formally join the All Progressives Congress (APC) or stop interfering in the ruling party’s affairs.

Naija News reports that Onoh, also Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, criticised the political alliance Wike is promoting, describing it as a “Rainbow Coalition” that could weaken the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Onoh described the coalition as a “Trojan horse” designed to create divisions within the ruling party.

“This so-called ‘Rainbow Coalition’ is a toxic distraction, a political mirage, and a well-calculated vehicle for personal ambition that will ultimately undermine the All Progressives Congress and jeopardise the presidential election if left unchecked,” he said.

Onoh argued that the coalition lacked the political structure required to deliver substantial votes to Tinubu beyond Rivers State.

He maintained that Wike’s political influence was largely concentrated in Rivers and questioned the attempt to extend what he called a “fractured blueprint” to other parts of the country.

The former presidential aide also dismissed comparisons between Wike’s current alignment and the G5 governors’ alliance that emerged before the 2023 election.

According to him, the G5 was based on regional interests and consisted of five serving governors who controlled established political structures in their respective states.

Recalling his own involvement in efforts to strengthen the APC in the South-East while working with former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Onoh said political realignments often came with consequences for those involved.

He argued that Wike’s current coalition lacked the institutional structure and electoral reach previously associated with the G5.

“Today, Wike’s new ‘Rainbow Coalition’ has completely crumbled from that standard. It is not an alliance of powerful state executives; it is a desperate collection of political castaways, disgruntled ex-office holders, and floating political contractors who hold no real electoral value in their own political wards,” he said.

Onoh also criticised Wike’s recent disagreements with Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He described the disputes as a “diversionary tactic”, alleging that the FCT minister was creating tensions in parts of the North-Central and South-East to weaken APC structures.

“By attacking highly respected APC governors who are the authentic custodians of the party’s grassroots votes, Wike is actively sowing the same seeds of discord that he used to tear the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) apart,” Onoh alleged.

He accused Wike of attempting to influence the APC from within using tactics that, according to him, contributed to divisions in the PDP.

Onoh further rejected the idea of encouraging voters to support Tinubu for president while voting for opposition candidates in National Assembly elections.

He argued that such an arrangement could undermine the APC’s chances of securing a strong legislative majority since presidential and parliamentary elections are conducted simultaneously.

“We cannot exchange a robust, organic party victory for a transactional arrangement,” he said.

The former lawmaker cited the 2023 elections in Enugu State, saying attempts to combine support for candidates from different political parties contributed to the PDP’s losses.

He urged APC stakeholders to resist any attempt to establish a parallel political structure within the ruling party.

Onoh said Wike should clarify his political allegiance if he intends to continue influencing affairs within the APC.

He added, “Nigeria’s political space has no room for double agents, political rent-collectors, or part-time allegiance.

“You cannot have one foot in the PDP, keep the other foot floating in a vague coalition, and expect to dictate the fortunes and internal architecture of the APC.

“Our position is simple: either Nyesom Wike fully, formally and unconditionally registers as a card-carrying member of the APC at his political ward, or he must step aside immediately.”

Onoh maintained that the APC already had sufficient structures and grassroots support across the country to secure Tinubu’s re-election without what he described as Wike’s “damaging, self-serving distractions.”