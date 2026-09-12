Adamawa 2027: Abdulrahman Haske Dumps APC, Emerges APM Governorship Candidate

Abdulrahman Haske has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 Adamawa State election.

Abdulrahman Haske announced his defection at an event in Yola earlier today, September 12, attended by APM leaders, stakeholders, traditional and community leaders, youth and women groups, as well as supporters from the state’s 21 local government areas.

He said he joined the APM because he believed the party offered a platform to pursue a people-centred development agenda and build a more prosperous, inclusive and secure Adamawa.

“Today is not merely about joining a political party; it is about strengthening a movement dedicated to the future of Adamawa State. Our objective remains clear: to build a state where governance works for the people, where young people have opportunities to succeed, where communities are connected to development, and where public resources are managed transparently for the common good,” Haske said in a statement signed by his Publicity Secretary, Abdulgaffar Ahmed.

The APM candidate said his campaign would focus on agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, security and accountable governance.

He also thanked the national leadership of the APM and the Adamawa State chapter for entrusting him with the party’s governorship ticket.

“I am deeply grateful to the leadership of the Allied Peoples Movement for their belief in our shared vision and for entrusting me with the responsibility of carrying the party’s flag in the 2027 governorship election. I accept this mandate with humility and an unwavering determination to justify this confidence through integrity, hard work and dedicated service to the people of Adamawa State,” he said.

Speaking at the event, APM National Chairman Yusuf Mamman Dantalle said the party chose Haske because of his commitment to development, youth empowerment, inclusive leadership and social impact.

“After extensive consultations, we are convinced that Abdulrahman Haske embodies the values and principles for which the Allied Peoples Movement stands. His belief in empowering ordinary citizens, promoting inclusive development and building stronger communities aligns perfectly with our progressive vision. We are confident that he possesses the leadership capacity, credibility and energy required to offer Adamawa a compelling alternative in 2027,” Dantalle said.

The Adamawa State APM Chairman, Badejo Bello, also welcomed Haske to the party, describing him as a bridgebuilder with an understanding of the state’s developmental challenges and opportunities.

“Hon. Abdulrahman Haske represents the kind of leadership that resonates with the aspirations of our people. His vision, record of service and commitment to inclusive development are fully aligned with the progressive direction of our party. We are confident that under his leadership, APM will provide a platform for genuine transformation, renewed hope and sustainable progress for the people of Adamawa State,” Bello said.