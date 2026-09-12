₦580 Billion Budget: Kebbi APC Tackles ADC Over Financial Claims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has asked the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) to focus on the projects being delivered by Governor Nasir Idris rather than what it described as a ‘fiscal mystery’ over the state’s finances.

The party said the governor’s administration had invested in roads, education, healthcare, housing and agriculture, insisting that the impact of the projects could be seen across the state.

Acting APC Chairman in Kebbi, Adamu Mudi Augi, stated this while addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, Naija News reports.

His comments followed questions raised by the ADC over the implementation of Kebbi’s 2025 budget, particularly the difference between projected and actual revenue and expenditure.

Augi listed the dualization of the Birnin Kebbi-Ambursa Road among the projects carried out by the administration.

He also mentioned the rehabilitation of schools, establishment of science and skills boarding schools, procurement of textbooks and recruitment of teachers.

According to him, the government has also upgraded hospitals and primary healthcare centres, recruited health workers and constructed the 250-unit Kauran Gwandu Housing Estate.

Speaking on agriculture, the APC chairman said the administration had supported farmers through the distribution of fertilizer, seeds and solar-powered irrigation pumps.

The state government had earlier rejected allegations of financial mismanagement linked to its N580.33 billion 2025 budget.

It explained that the gap between projected and actual revenue represented revenue that was not realised and not missing funds.

The government also said it adjusted its spending in response to revenue shortfalls, adding that it spent nearly N240 billion during the year, with more than N152 billion going into capital projects.

Reacting to the ADC’s concerns, Augi challenged the opposition party to assess the administration based on its projects and policies.

“Let them debate performance, not invent a fiscal mystery. The people of Kebbi can see the projects and assess the impact of the government’s programmes for themselves,” he said.