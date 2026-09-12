Wike: ‘They Are Using APC Resources To Fight APC’ – Adedoyin

Media practitioner-turned-politician, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, has criticised what he described as the use of All Progressives Congress (APC) resources and political platforms to undermine the party in Kwara State.

Naija News reports that Adedoyin, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard, reacted to the reported disagreement between Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He said the development was part of a pattern in Kwara where politicians who rose to office through the APC allegedly later turned against the party after benefiting from its political structure.

According to Adedoyin, the state has witnessed several instances of politicians elected or appointed through the APC subsequently abandoning the party.

“Kwara has a sad history of people stepping into offices on the platform of APC where they were exposed to the resources of the party but would later work against the APC,” he said.

He recalled that the trend had involved senior political office holders and government appointees.

“Remember that in 2019, you had a Senate President who was elected under the auspices of the APC. You also had a governor who was elected under the office of the APC. There were also chairmen of boards of directors and boards of governors appointed under the party,” he stated.

Adedoyin further alleged that some heads of Federal Government agencies appointed under the APC later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party after benefiting from the ruling party’s structure.

The politician said a similar situation appeared to be developing with the current political dispute involving Wike and the Kwara governor.

“Furthermore, you had federal agencies whose heads were appointed as APC members, but they later defected to the PDP after making use of resources from APC,” he said.

He added that a similar pattern occurred in 2023, when some ministers allegedly used their influence and Federal Government resources against the APC structure in Kwara.

“So now I am not surprised that we are witnessing a situation where people are taking APC money in Abuja and using the same to cause ‘katakata’ for the APC in Kwara State,” Adedoyin said.

Reacting to Wike’s reported plan to strengthen the so-called Rainbow Coalition in Kwara, Adedoyin said the development could further weaken the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, “We need to take a look at how Kwara State is being used in a dark way to marginalise the very party that is giving them the resources.

“So, Wike saying that they are going to form their rainbow coalition in Kwara State, as far as I’m concerned, it is more or less like a slaughter of all of us in the APC because it is APC resources that they are going to use to fight the APC.

“I don’t want to go personal. All I know is that anybody who contested under the platform of the APC ought to relinquish the offices they got through the APC as well and test their popularity in their new party.”