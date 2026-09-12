‘APC Govs Are Right To Be Angry With Wike, He Is Affecting Them’ – Jimoh

The immediate past Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ilorin, Dr Abdul Kareem Jimoh, has said the political activities of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, could have consequences for the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Jimoh, who spoke on the Rainbow Coalition associated with Wike in an interview with Vanguard, said the concerns being raised by APC governors were understandable because the minister’s political activities could affect their interests at the state level.

According to the political scientist, some APC governors are worried that Wike’s political influence and alliances could strengthen President Bola Tinubu’s re-election prospects while weakening the ruling party’s candidates in various states.

Jimoh said, “The governors are right to be angry because Wike is affecting their own interest. Wike has collaborators within the presidency and among the party in Abuja and their concern is that so far as the president’s interest has been taken care of, they are less concerned about what will happen to the party at various state levels.

“It’s not a new thing in politics that we’re having this kind of political development, that a particular politician that belongs to a political party will still have his way in another party.”

Jimoh added that Wike had become politically influential enough to operate beyond the traditional boundaries of party structures.

“Wike is even so powerful than some of the landlords of the APC. So, as a political scientist, we are studying it, we want to see the aftermath of this kind of action,” he stated.

While acknowledging the immediate political calculations surrounding the coalition, Jimoh said he was more concerned about what could happen after the 2027 election.

He expressed reservations about the long-term impact of Wike’s political strategy on the APC, particularly if Tinubu secures another term in office.

“To some extent, I have my reservations on the consequences of this particular development regarding Wike in particular,” he said.

According to him, the major impact could emerge in 2031 when the APC begins preparations for another presidential election.

“The consequences will be on the ruling party APC not today but in 2031, that is when Wike would have probably satisfied Tinubu’s interest and APC will want to pick another candidate and Wike will now become a serious threat and challenge,” Jimoh said.

He, however, cautioned that the eventual outcome remained uncertain.

“But we will wait and see in 2031 what will happen,” he added.