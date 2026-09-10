Wike Has Not Borrowed Money Behind National Assembly’s Back – Reps Spokesman

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has addressed claims that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, took loans without the National Assembly’s approval.

Naija News reports that Agbese was responding to allegations by Senator Ireti Kingibe that the FCT Administration had borrowed funds without securing the required legislative approval.

However, Agbese, speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said it was misleading to suggest that Wike had circumvented the National Assembly or acted outside established procedures in obtaining funds for projects in the FCT.

He argued there was no evidence that Wike breached any law in financing projects and programmes in the FCT.

The lawmaker said public borrowing was controlled by constitutional, statutory and administrative processes involving government institutions.

“Wike has committed no infraction in borrowings. There is no basis for the allegation that he has been borrowing money behind the back of the National Assembly,” Agbese said.

He said Wike had consistently subjected the administration of the FCT to legislative scrutiny, particularly through the presentation and consideration of its budgets and appearances before relevant National Assembly committees.

Agbese argued that an increase in the FCT’s debt profile could not, by itself, be taken as evidence of an illegal borrowing arrangement.

He maintained that borrowing for infrastructure development was not unlawful in itself, provided the prescribed approvals and procedures were followed.

“The critical issue is whether the required approvals and procedures have been followed,” he added.

He also rejected the suggestion that Wike had operated without legislative oversight, saying the National Assembly had continued to exercise its constitutional oversight functions over the FCT Administration.

“Under our searchlight, the FCT Minister is one of the most legislatively compliant public servants. He has consistently engaged the National Assembly and subjected the activities of the FCT Administration to legislative scrutiny,” he said.

Agbese urged lawmakers and other stakeholders to base allegations concerning public borrowing on specific transactions and official documents rather than political claims.

He said where there were concerns over particular borrowing arrangements, Senator Kingibe or any other interested party should identify the transactions in question and invite the relevant authorities to provide the documents and approvals governing them.