‘Wike Has Been Taking Loans Without National Assembly Approval’ – Kingibe

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has alleged that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has taken loans without the National Assembly’s approval.

Naija News reports that Kingibe made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, while speaking on the FCT administration, the Abuja master plan and the oversight responsibilities of the National Assembly.

According to Kingibe, the Debt Management Office (DMO) records indicated that loans had been taken for the FCT between August 2023 and March 2026, despite Wike not appearing before the Senate to seek approval for such borrowing.

Kingibe noted that she had brought the issue of Wike’s borrowing to the attention of the Senate leadership.

She said, “I am definitely saying Wike has been taking loans without the approval of the National Assembly.

“I’m sorry to say, with all due respect to the Senate, of which I’m a member, we’re supposed to oversee him.

“We’re supposed to approve, and I have brought to the attention of the leadership of the Senate that the FCT is borrowing money.

“I have never seen Wike come to the National Assembly, come before the Senate, to ask for approval for anything. He comes before the FCT Committee, and that’s the only time it ever sat.”