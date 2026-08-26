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‘Wike Has Been Taking Loans Without National Assembly Approval’ – Kingibe

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Ireti Kingibe
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Ireti Kingibe

Key Takeaways

  • FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe, alleged that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, took loans for the territory without getting National Assembly approval.
  • Kingibe said Debt Management Office records showed FCT loans were taken between August 2023 and March 2026, yet Wike never appeared before the Senate.
  • Kingibe said she alerted Senate leaders that the FCT was borrowing, insisting lawmakers should oversee and approve loans, not only meet Wike in committee sessions.

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has alleged that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has taken loans without the National Assembly’s approval.

Naija News reports that Kingibe made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, while speaking on the FCT administration, the Abuja master plan and the oversight responsibilities of the National Assembly.

According to Kingibe, the Debt Management Office (DMO) records indicated that loans had been taken for the FCT between August 2023 and March 2026, despite Wike not appearing before the Senate to seek approval for such borrowing.

Kingibe noted that she had brought the issue of Wike’s borrowing to the attention of the Senate leadership.

She said, “I am definitely saying Wike has been taking loans without the approval of the National Assembly.

“I’m sorry to say, with all due respect to the Senate, of which I’m a member, we’re supposed to oversee him.

“We’re supposed to approve, and I have brought to the attention of the leadership of the Senate that the FCT is borrowing money.

“I have never seen Wike come to the National Assembly, come before the Senate, to ask for approval for anything. He comes before the FCT Committee, and that’s the only time it ever sat.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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