2027: I Will Put Sellotape Over Wike’s Mouth If I Appoint Him – SDP’s Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo has criticised the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike’s style of communication.

He applauded Wike’s work ethic and contributions to the development of the FCT, but argued that the Minister is a “bad example for Nigerian politics” because of his approach to using force and state power.

He stated that that if he were to appoint Wike to his government, he would put sellotape over the minister’s mouth to curb his public utterances.

Naija News reports that Adebayo made the remarks in an interview with Symfoni.

“I respect Wike for one thing: that he has a good work ethic. He can work,” Adebayo said.

He noted that previous FCT ministers had achieved far less, adding that if commissioners of works across the states matched Wike’s output, Nigeria would have better infrastructure.

Adebayo acknowledged that contracts under Wike may be inflated and value for money may be lacking, but insisted that visible work is being done.

He said travel has become easier, and daily life has improved because of the projects being executed.

He, however, said he hoped the minister would learn that power is transient and that a civilised society is preferable before circumstances force that lesson on him.

Adebayo called on the media to stop giving Wike platforms outside FCT matters, arguing that journalists turn the minister into a “clown” by collecting money and airing comments that diminish the dignity of his office.

He urged Wike to stick strictly to his official duties in the FCT and to offer any support to President Bola Tinubu privately rather than through public theatrics.

The SDP candidate warned that Wike’s style risks raising a generation of young people who believe democratic politics can be conducted through force or thuggish talk.

“If I was in my own government, I can appoint Wike, but I’ll put a little tape in his mouth,” Adebayo stated.

He maintained that Wike remains the number one performing minister under President Tinubu and that any progress recorded in the FCT is largely due to the minister showing up and doing the work.