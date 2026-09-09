2027: Fubara Missing At Wike’s Strategic Meeting With Chinda, Others In Spain

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who recently joined the Rainbow Coalition, was conspicuously absent from their strategic meeting in Spain.

Naija News learnt that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and some key Rainbow Coalition stakeholders in Rivers State reportedly held a strategic meeting in Spain ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Daily Post, the Executive Director, Projects and Infrastructural Development, South South Development Commission (SSDC), Marcus Nle Ejii, Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Senator Mao Ohabunwa, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, participated in the strategic meeting.

While the details of the meeting have yet to be made public, it may be linked to the January and February 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, Fubara recently declared that signing the 2026 state budget signals a new chapter of cooperation, unity, and progress.

He also appreciated Wike, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and all Rivers people for their commitment.

According to him, his administration remains focused on the welfare of the people of Rivers State.

“Today, I signed the ₦1.84 trillion Rivers State 2026 Appropriation Bill into Law, marking a new chapter of cooperation, unity and progress.

“I thank Almighty God, the Minister of F.C.T; Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike GSSRS, the Rivers State House of Assembly and all Rivers people for their commitment to this process.

“Our focus remains firmly on the welfare of our people and the continued development of Rivers State,” Fubara wrote on his 𝕏 account on Thursday night.