‘If You Win Your Village, You Won’ – Wike Mocks Amaechi Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has predicted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate’s running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, will ask his supporters to boycott the 2027 presidential election before voting ends on election day.

Wike said Amaechi would be forced to make the call after realizing that he could not defeat the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State.

The FCT Minister stated this on Saturday during a grand reception held in his honour in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Naija News reports.

According to Wike, Amaechi would know early on election day that victory was out of his reach.

“On election day, before 11am, Amaechi will tell his people to boycott the election because he knows there’s no way he’ll defeat us,” Wike said.

The minister further mocked Amaechi, saying his performance in his hometown would determine the strength of his support in the election.

“If he wins his village, Ubima, then he has won the election. That’s if he will win his own polling unit,” he said.

Wike also took a swipe at the security arrangements that previously surrounded Amaechi, accusing him of using soldiers and police officers to intimidate people during his political activities in the state.

“No more battalions of soldiers to be with him, no more battalions of police to be with him, it’s now that we the battalion of people will come out,” the minister said.

He added, “All of us are witnesses to it, he was coming like he was the Commander-in-Chief with a battalion of soldiers intimidating our people, now he will come alone.”

Wike maintained that Amaechi would no longer have the security presence he allegedly relied on, insisting that the people of Rivers State would now be the battalion deciding the outcome of the election.