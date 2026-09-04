Full List: ADC Names Rhodes-Vivour, Malami, 26 Others As 2027 Governorship Candidates

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled its governorship candidates for 28 states ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Friday signed by the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to the ADC, the candidates drawn from political and professional backgrounds, will represent the party in their respective states as it seeks to expand its influence across the country.

“These men and women will carry the ADC banner and our commitment to offer Nigerians credible leadership and a real alternative,” the ADC stated.

Among the names on the list include: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who is paired with Gbadamosi Babatunde Olalere as his running mate in Lagos; Halliru Jika alongside Sama’ila Kabi in Bauchi; Senator Ahmad Kaita with Aminu Ahmed in Katsina; and John Sura paired with Pwajok-Kele Bitrus in Plateau.

Others include Abubakar Malami in Kebbi; Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf in Zamfara; Biodun Ogundipe in Ogun; Taofeek Adegoke in Oyo; Great Ogboru in Delta; and Ibrahim Ali Amin in Kano.

The entire list covered states, including Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.