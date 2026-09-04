VIDEO: ‘Gbewudani’ – Arise TV Abruptly Ends Interview After Wike’s Aide Refuses Rufai Oseni’s Questions

Arise television on Friday abruptly ended an interview with the Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka.

Naija News reports that the interview was ended after Olayinka refused to answer any question from TV anchor, Rufai Oseni.

After he was asked to respond to a question from Oseni, Olayinka stated: “I don’t want to answer any question from you Oseni Rufai. I want this conversation to be among reasonable human beings. People who won’t describe other people as ‘Gbewudani’.”

Following his response, another anchor Mario Esse quickly reminded him that Arise TV morning show has three anchors, adding that the interview won’t continue if he won’t answer Oseni’s question.

Naija News earlier reported that Reuben Abati had cautioned Oseni to be more careful with pronouncements made on air.

Speaking during Thursday’s edition of The Morning Show, Abati warned that Rufai may incur legal suits that he or the station may not be able to pay.

The warning follows comments by Rufai about situations involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sarafadeen Alli, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Sandy Onor, whom he described as just a placeholder, using the Yoruba word ‘Gbewudani’

His comments, however, were deemed defamatory by Abati.