You’ll Bring Lawsuits On This Station – Abati Warns Rufai Oseni (Video)

Veteran journalist and former presidential media aide, Rueben Abati, has cautioned his Arise News colleague, Rufai Oseni, to be more careful with pronouncements made on air.

Speaking during Thursday’s edition of The Morning Show, Abati warned that Rufai may incur legal suits that he or the station may not be able to pay.

Naija News reports that the warning follows comments by Rufai about situations involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sarafadeen Alli, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, whom he described as just a placeholder.

His comments, however, were deemed defamatory by Abati.

“Rufai, be careful, you’ll bring lawsuits on this station that the station will never be able to pay. Only you have maliciously impugned the integrity of the PDP candidate. You have also created innuendo to tarnish the image of Sarafadeen Alli. Be careful,” Abati warned.

However, Rufai refused to back down, claiming he only talks about lawsuits when his viewpoints differ from Abati’s.

“It’s only when I disagree with your views that you start shouting lawsuits“, he retorted.

Meanwhile, Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has reacted to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike’s remark that he would be targeted if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 election.

Wike, during his monthly media parley, claimed he would be targeted by the opposition, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, if President Tinubu fails to secure re-election in 2027.

Reacting, Oseni warned Tinubu to be careful of his political relationship with Wike.

Speaking during Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Thursday, Oseni questioned why Wike was allegedly concerned about being witch-hunted by Atiku or Obi.

According to him, Wike should have nothing to fear if he is confident his actions were justified.