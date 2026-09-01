Tinubu Should Waive Privacy Rights Over FBI Files – Rufai Oseni

Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni has shared his thoughts on why the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may not release unredacted documents of President Bola Tinubu.

He claimed that Tinubu might have supplied information that helped investigate drug-related cases in the past.

Naija News reports that Oseni spoke during Ojy Okpe’s What’s Trending segment of The Morning Show on Arise Television.

According to him, privacy concerns could prevent the FBI from releasing an unredacted document concerning the Nigerian president.

“Yes, you will push for conversations about privacy, and also, in all fairness, I do not think that the FBI will release an unredacted document on President Tinubu because he had volunteered to give information that led to the investigation and crackdown of these drug elements in the past,” Oseni said.

He, however, argued that Tinubu should consider waiving his privacy rights in the interest of transparency, noting that the president’s position makes the matter different from when the alleged events occurred.

“But the argument I can only make is on the part of morality. President Tinubu now belongs to us, the over 200 million Nigerians. It is only fair for him, for the sake of transparency, to even decide to waive his privacy rights.

“If we don’t get to the end of this document and everything is fully redacted, the air will continue to loom around him that the president of a nation like Nigeria had the back and forth as regards a drug and criminal case in America.

“Just like I also think, in the interest of fairness, President Tinubu should be the one giving us details about the primary school and secondary school he went to, and his antecedents,” Oseni said.