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‘Narcissist Masquerading As Journalist’ – Presidency Blasts Rufai Oseni Over Clash With Abati

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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L-R: Rueben Abati and Rufai Oseni
L-R: Rueben Abati and Rufai Oseni

Key Takeaways

  • Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, blasted Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, after his heated on-air exchange with Reuben Abati.
  • Arise TV’s Reuben Abati warned Rufai Oseni on Thursday that some of his pronouncements could trigger lawsuits that he or the station may not afford.
  • Daniel Bwala called Oseni a narcissistic OAP masquerading as a journalist, alleging he defames people daily but reacts aggressively when criticised.

The Presidency has criticised Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, after a heated exchange with his colleague, Reuben Abati, during Arise Television’s Morning Show.

Naija News earlier reported that Reuben Abati had cautioned Oseni to be more careful with pronouncements made on air.

Speaking during Thursday’s edition of The Morning Show, Abati warned that Rufai may incur legal suits that he or the station may not be able to pay.

The warning follows comments by Rufai about situations involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sarafadeen Alli, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, whom he described as just a placeholder.

His comments, however, were deemed defamatory by Abati.

Reacting to the exchange, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, described Oseni as a narcissistic on-air personality (OAP) masquerading as a journalist.

According to Bwala, Rufai Oseni often defames people’s character daily and does not hold back when people speak about him.

He wrote, “That’s what you get when you recruit a narcissistic OAP masquerading as a journalist.

“There is no day he does not defame people’s character. But when you say one thing about him, he will tweet 24 times in a day against you.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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