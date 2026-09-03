‘Narcissist Masquerading As Journalist’ – Presidency Blasts Rufai Oseni Over Clash With Abati

The Presidency has criticised Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, after a heated exchange with his colleague, Reuben Abati, during Arise Television’s Morning Show.

Naija News earlier reported that Reuben Abati had cautioned Oseni to be more careful with pronouncements made on air.

Speaking during Thursday’s edition of The Morning Show, Abati warned that Rufai may incur legal suits that he or the station may not be able to pay.

The warning follows comments by Rufai about situations involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sarafadeen Alli, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, whom he described as just a placeholder.

His comments, however, were deemed defamatory by Abati.

Reacting to the exchange, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, described Oseni as a narcissistic on-air personality (OAP) masquerading as a journalist.

According to Bwala, Rufai Oseni often defames people’s character daily and does not hold back when people speak about him.

He wrote, “That’s what you get when you recruit a narcissistic OAP masquerading as a journalist.

“There is no day he does not defame people’s character. But when you say one thing about him, he will tweet 24 times in a day against you.”