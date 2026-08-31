2027: ‘He Sought A New Customer’ – Presidency Knocks Peter Obi Over Visit To Koinonia

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has mocked Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his visit to Koinonia Global and Eternity Network International.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while addressing congregants, said that politicians should be blamed for the problems plaguing Nigeria.

He asserted that there is nothing wrong with the country, but those at the helm of power are the problem.

The church leader, Apostle Joshua Selman, invited Obi to speak during Sunday’s worship session.

Taken aback by the recognition, Obi remarked, “I don’t know what to say, but people are here for different reasons.

“We are all here for prayers, but pray for us politicians to stop stealing,” Obi stated during the church service, which was broadcast live on YouTube.

According to Obi, “Politicians are the problem of the country. There is nothing wrong with the country, but the politicians are the issue.”

Reacting, Bwala said in a post on his 𝕏 handle that Peter Obi sought a new customer in Pastor Selman, since the ones that gave him a platform in 2022-2023 found him out.

According to Bwala, Peter Obi has been reduced to an effigy of content creation.

He wrote: “I can see that the content creator has written an epistle about who knows what.

“He resumed his ‘take back your country’ campaign yesterday by visiting a church where spiritual issues were discussed to campaign.

“This time around, he sought a new customer in Pastor Selman, since the ones that gave him a platform in 2022-2023 found him out.

“He has been reduced to an effigy of content creation, but he would rather push sentiments and vitriol.”