Pray For Us Politicians To Stop Stealing – Peter Obi To Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said that politicians should be blamed for the problems plaguing Nigeria.

He asserted that there is nothing wrong with the country, but those at the helm of power are the problem.

Naija News reports that Obi stated this while addressing congregants at the Koinonia Global and Eternity Network International.

The leader of church, Apostle Joshua Selman, had invited Obi to speak during Sunday’s worship session.

Taken aback by the recognition, Obi remarked, “I don’t know what to say, but people are here for different reasons.

“We are all here for prayers, but pray for us politicians to stop stealing,” Obi stated during the church service which was broadcast live on YouTube.

According to Obi, “Politicians are the problem of the country. There is nothing wrong with the country, but the politicians are the issue.”

He further urged, “Pray for us politicians. Let God touch us to cease stealing. Do not say one is good and another is bad. We (politicians) are the problem of the country.”

Reflecting on the progress of other nations that began alongside Nigeria but have since advanced, Obi advised Nigerians to read the book “Growing Apart,” emphasising that he has witnessed how other countries have flourished.

“I’ve seen things work in other countries. People should refrain from embezzling public funds. If we do the right thing, things will improve,” Obi concluded.