Tinubu Spends 261 Days Abroad As Presidency’s Travel Bill Hits ₦37.64 Billion

President Bola Tinubu has spent about 261 days outside Nigeria on foreign trips since assuming office, with government expenditure records showing that the Presidency incurred more than ₦37.64 billion on presidential travels and related expenses between June 2023 and April 2026.

Naija News reports that the latest figures come as Tinubu embarked on another three-week vacation on Sunday, leaving Abuja for Europe, with London, United Kingdom, as his first destination.

The President’s latest journey brings the number of his foreign trips since May 29, 2023, to 52, according to available official travel records and flight data.

His spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu would return to Nigeria after the vacation to join preparations for the January 2027 elections.

The Presidency, however, did not disclose the complete itinerary for the holiday or the other European countries the President may visit.

An analysis of government expenditure records by GovSpend, an accountability platform that tracks public spending in Nigeria, showed that the Presidency spent exactly ₦37,639,227,853.51 on presidential trips, logistics, foreign exchange transactions and other travel-related expenses between June 2023 and April 2026.

The expenditure was recorded as follows:

June to December 2023: ₦9,185,966,339.75

2024: ₦25,269,969,240.92

2025: ₦2,705,843,328.38

January to April 2026: ₦477,448,944.46

The highest spending was recorded in 2024, when the Presidency spent more than ₦25.26 billion.

A significant part of the expenditure was linked to foreign exchange allocations and funding for the Presidential Air Fleet.

The spending began shortly after Tinubu assumed office. On June 23, 2023, several payments totalling more than ₦150 million were made for “presidential trips and other related expenses.”

In July, the Presidential Air Fleet received ₦846.03 million and another ₦674.82 million as forex transit funding.

The transactions continued in August, including payments of ₦152.37 million for $200,000, ₦228.55 million for $300,000 and ₦146.65 million for $315,300.

Another ₦250 million was recorded as a direct travel expense during the month, while the Presidential Air Fleet received additional forex funding of ₦2 billion and ₦713.22 million.

By September, four separate transactions of ₦197.69 million each were processed, with each payment linked to a $1 million allocation for presidential trips.

In November and December, one of the notable payments was ₦114.24 million paid to Hinterland Travel & Tours Limited for flight tickets.

Tinubu Embarked On 51 Trips, Visited 30 Countries, Spent 261 Days Abroad

Before embarking on his latest vacation, Tinubu had undertaken 51 foreign trips and visited at least 30 countries, spending approximately 261 days outside Nigeria, Naija News understands.

France has been one of his most frequently visited destinations, followed by London, while the United Arab Emirates has also featured prominently in his travel schedule.

The trips have included international summits, state visits, bilateral meetings, investment engagements, diplomatic activities and working or private vacations.

Tinubu’s 2023 Foreign Trips

Tinubu’s first foreign trip as President took him to Paris, France, between June 20 and 24, 2023, for the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

In July, he travelled to Guinea-Bissau for the ECOWAS summit and later visited Kenya for the African Union mid-year coordination meeting.

He was also in the Republic of Benin in August for its Independence Anniversary.

In September, Tinubu travelled to India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit before proceeding to the United Arab Emirates. He later visited New York, United States, for the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

His 2023 itinerary also included Germany for the G20 Compact with Africa conference, Saudi Arabia for the Saudi-Africa Summit and Guinea-Bissau for its 50th independence anniversary.

From November 27 to December 1, he was in France for a state visit before travelling to Dubai, UAE, for COP28.

Tinubu’s 2024 Travels

The President began 2024 with a trip to France, where he spent about two weeks between January 24 and February 6 before heading to Ethiopia for the African Union summit.

He later visited Qatar from February 29 to March 4 for an official state visit.

In April, Tinubu travelled to Senegal for the inauguration of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and subsequently visited the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

His engagements also took him to the United Kingdom and France around late April and May.

In May, he attended the inauguration of Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby.

Other destinations during the year included South Africa, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, China and the United Kingdom.

Tinubu’s China trip lasted from August 29 to September 6, during which he attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. He later travelled to the UK for an engagement with King Charles III.

2025 Foreign Engagements

Tinubu travelled to Ghana in January 2025 for the inauguration of President John Mahama.

He also visited the United Arab Emirates for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and Tanzania for the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.

France and Ethiopia were also on his itinerary, followed by an extended working tour of France and the United Kingdom.

In May, the President travelled to Vatican City for the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV.

He subsequently made a historic state visit to Saint Lucia before travelling to Brazil.

Japan and Brazil were also among his destinations for the TICAD9 summit and a state visit.

Between September 4 and 17, Tinubu embarked on another working vacation in France and the UK.

On December 28, he left Lagos for an end-of-year break in France, which extended into January 2026.

Tinubu’s 2026 Travels

Tinubu started 2026 with an extended stay outside Nigeria. Records showed that he spent 22 days abroad in January alone, including about 10 days in France as part of his end-of-year vacation.

He also visited the UAE from January 12 to 17 for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and Türkiye from January 26 to 31 for a state visit.

The Türkiye visit was described as his 47th foreign trip.

During the visit, Tinubu met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with Nigeria and Türkiye signing nine agreements covering areas such as trade, energy, media and higher education.

In March, Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom on a state visit and oversaw the signing of a £746 million deal to modernize the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

In May, he embarked on another international trip covering France, Kenya and Rwanda.

According to the State House, he departed Abuja on May 2 for France before proceeding to Nairobi for the Africa-France Summit.

He later visited Kenya from May 11 to 13 for the Africa Forward Summit, which was co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto.

From Kenya, he proceeded to Rwanda, where he participated in the Africa CEO Forum from May 13 to 16.

‘President On A Well-deserved Leave’

Meanwhile, the Presidency has defended Tinubu’s latest vacation, saying the President deserves time away after months of dealing with major national issues.

Speaking to journalists at the airport, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, described the holiday as an opportunity for Tinubu to “refuel” ahead of the intense political activities expected before the 2027 elections.

“The President is proceeding on a well-deserved leave,” Dare said.

He said Tinubu had spent several months attending to matters of governance, particularly security and the economy.

“At this point, the campaign season has just started. We have four, five months of serious campaigning; of course, governance will continue,” he added.

Dare stressed that the President would remain in touch with developments in Nigeria despite being on leave.

“At this point, it’s important that the President also refuels and even though he’s going on leave, we know that he’ll be engaged with state matters on a daily basis.

“He will receive briefings from his ministers, from the service chiefs as the case may be, and from every other person who is handling very key decisions in our country,” he said.