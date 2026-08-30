How Kwankwaso’s Daughter Persuaded Him To Work With Peter Obi – Ukpai

The South-East Coordinator of the Kwankwaso National Network (KNN), Ukpai Iro Ukpai, has disclosed that a conversation between the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso and his daughter, Dr Aisha Rabiu Kwankwaso, led to the alliance with the NDC flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Ukpai made the revelation during an interview with Vanguard.

According to the support group coordinator, Kwankwaso’s daughter convinced him to work with Obi.

Ukpai said the conversation, which reportedly took place at Kwankwaso’s residence, became a defining moment in the push for what he described as a “National Healing” presidential ticket.

He quoted Aisha as asking her father: “Daddy, why don’t you go with that man Obi?”

According to Ukpai, the question challenged Kwankwaso to look beyond regional considerations and personal political ambitions in pursuit of a broader national alliance.

He described the development as reflecting the growing desire among young Nigerians for political leaders to bridge ethnic and regional divides.

Ukpai said Aisha, a newly graduated medical doctor, identified a possible convergence between Obi’s economic vision and Kwankwaso’s grassroots political base.

“Looking at her father not just as a seasoned political leader but as someone whose decisions could shape the future of her generation, she asked a simple and direct question that left the veteran politician with much to reflect upon,” he said.

He added that Kwankwaso listened to his daughter and embraced what he described as the broader objective of national unity.

According to Ukpai, the development has strengthened efforts to build a broad-based political partnership between the North and South ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He said the KNN South-East Zone had consequently adopted Aisha Kwankwaso as an honorary member in recognition of what the group described as her role in inspiring the unity initiative.

“The journey to rescue Nigeria does not begin only with political calculations; it begins with the values we nurture within our families,” Ukpai said.