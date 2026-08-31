Tinubu: It Is Embarrassing For A Sitting President To Attempt Blocking Records About His Past – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said it is wrong for any leader to try to shield uncomfortable aspects of their past from legitimate scrutiny.

According to Obi, in a statement issued on Monday via his 𝕏 account, the moral standard of any individual who occupies the presidency can influence several generations.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State made the submission amidst the saga involving the background and alleged involvement of President Bola Tinubu in a drug-related case in the United States.

Obi said records regarding a sitting President’s background have become an issue of legitimate public interest.

He said it was embarrassing that a sitting Nigerian president would approach a foreign court seeking to prevent the release of records concerning him, particularly documents he said were matters of legitimate public interest.

Instead of trying to block records from entering the public space, Peter Obi said Nigerians deserve clear, credible, and verifiable explanations, particularly on important issues such as their leader’s educational credentials, including primary and secondary school records.

“As a citizen of no other country, who has never sought foreign citizenship even when doing so became fashionable, my loyalty to Nigeria and my faith in her destiny remain unshaken.

“Yesterday, 30th of August, being Sunday, I fervently prayed for our nation and for those entrusted with the solemn responsibility of leadership. I found myself deeply saddened by the direction in which our country is heading.

“It is profoundly embarrassing that we have reached a point where a sitting President is asking a foreign court to withhold records concerning his past, particularly records relating to matters of legitimate public interest.

“Leadership, in my humble view, demands the courage and humility to confront one’s history-to acknowledge mistakes, provide candid explanations where questions arise, and, where necessary, apologise and seek forgiveness. True authority is strengthened, not diminished, when a leader accepts responsibility rather than seeks to shield uncomfortable aspects of the past from legitimate scrutiny.

“This becomes particularly important when questions concern educational credentials. Issues surrounding foundational schooling — primary and secondary — should not remain unresolved or be addressed primarily through legal proceedings. Nigerians deserve clear, credible, and verifiable explanations, especially when such had been submitted in the past.

“My deepest concern is the example this sets for more than 200 million Nigerians, particularly the over 30 million young people in schools. The nation’s highest office should exemplify integrity, accountability, transparency, and ethical leadership,” Obi argued.

The NDC candidate pointed out that no human being is perfect, but Nigeria deserves a person at the helm of its presidency as well as a political class ready to place national interest above personal interest.

He said anyone who occupies the office of the presidency must be held to the highest moral standards.

“An imperfect past is part of the human condition. What matters is the willingness to confront it with humility, honesty and deep apology, to make amends where necessary and, when circumstances so demand, to place the interests of the nation above personal ambition.

“When will our political class fully appreciate that individual ambitions are temporary, while the nation endures? The Presidency is an office held for a season; the moral standards established by those who occupy it can influence generations.

“Nigeria is greater than any one person, and the integrity of the Republic must always come before the interests of the individual,” Obi concluded.