Wike Will Talk If He Falls Out With You – Rufai Oseni Warns Tinubu

Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has reacted to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s remark that he would be targeted if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike, during a media parley, claimed he would be targeted by the opposition, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, if President Tinubu fails to secure re-election in 2027.

Reacting, Oseni warned Tinubu to be careful of his political relationship with Wike.

Speaking during Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Thursday, Oseni questioned why Wike was allegedly concerned about being witch-hunted by Atiku or Obi.

According to him, Wike should have nothing to fear if he is confident his actions were justified.

He said, “So why is Mr Wike afraid today? Why is he afraid that if Atiku Abubakar gets in, he’s going to be witch-hunted?

“Is it because he prevented Atiku from campaigning in Rivers State?

“I don’t have problems with him not accepting to support Atiku, but what I have problems with is that he used his high-handedness as governor to ensure that Atiku did not campaign in Rivers State.

“Why is he thinking Peter Obi will witch-hunt him? Oh, is it because, like the BBC revealed, what Obi got on the IReV was more than any person in that election, and we saw what was declared because he has his hand over it.

“Mr Wike, why are you scared? Why do you think they will witch-hunt you? Is there anything you want to tell us? Because if you are proud of your actions, you should not fear a witch hunt.”

Oseni also warned Tinubu to be cautious in his dealings with Wike, arguing that the former Rivers State governor could publicly disclose details of their political relationship if they eventually fall out.

He said Wike had a history of falling out with former political allies and associates.

“You see, for all of those that do things with him, in all of this, the person I pity the most, and I have a very great pity for, is President Tinubu, because you see how Wike is revealing everything now.

“The day he quickly falls out with President Tinubu, this Wike will talk, and he will talk very well.

“So, Babami, President Tinubu, I hope whatever you are doing with Wike are things that we can say in public. I’m just begging for posterity’s sake, because it is the height of delusion for President Tinubu to think that whatever ‘padi padi’ he is doing with Wike, if they are no longer together, Wike will not talk,” he said.

Oseni further referenced Wike’s past political comments against godfatherism, including his criticism of Tinubu during the political crisis involving former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

“This was the same Wike, if you remember, when Ambode was going back and forth with President Tinubu, he told him that we don’t allow godfathers in Rivers.

“You were talking to President Tinubu then, now you people are aligning. Congratulations to you, because I’m saying this from experience,” he added.