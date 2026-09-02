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Tinubu Appoints New Special Adviser

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Prince Adetokunbo Ademola Ade-John
Prince Adetokunbo Ademola Ade-John

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prince Adetokunbo Ademola Ade-John as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Transportation and Mobility.

Naija News reports that the appointment was approved on August 27, 2026.

Ade-John will be in charge of supporting the administration’s efforts to improve coordination and policy delivery within Nigeria’s transportation sector.

According to the details of the appointment, his new position will be governed by the terms and conditions contained in the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Ade-John will work with relevant government institutions and assist in coordinating policies affecting transportation and mobility across the country.

His responsibilities will include supporting the implementation of government plans and helping to strengthen cooperation among major agencies and institutions involved in the transportation sector.

Before his latest appointment, Ade-John served as a Special Assistant to the Minister of Tourism.

He is also described as a grassroots politician with political activities within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He currently serves as an APC Apex Youth Leader with activities extending across different parts of the world.

The presidency said Tinubu expects Ade-John to bring his previous experience and knowledge to his new assignment as the administration works to advance its transportation and mobility plans.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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