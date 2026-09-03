Ondo PDP Chieftain Dumps Party For APC, Gives Reasons

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its prominent grassroots leaders in Ifedore Local Government Area, Fisayo Ajisafe, who has just announced his decision to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Ajisafe, a well-known PDP chieftain and grassroots mobilizer, announced his decision to join the APC on Thursday.

He said the prolonged crisis rocking the PDP had made it difficult for him to effectively serve his people, prompting him to seek a new political platform.

According to Ajisafe, he decided to join the APC because of the development agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and what he described as the growing strength of the ruling party in Ondo State.

“I have decided to join the moving train and continue to get involved in the Renewed Hope agenda of our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The former PDP leader expressed confidence that the APC would continue to gain more ground in the state and perform strongly in future elections.

He also promised to use his political experience and grassroots network to support the APC and mobilise more people for the party.

Ajisafe called on members of opposition parties to consider joining the APC, describing the ruling party as a progressive platform capable of addressing some of the challenges facing the country, including insecurity.

He said his defection would have an impact on the PDP in his federal constituency, where he claimed to have played an active role in building opposition support over the years.

Ajisafe also praised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, pointing to ongoing road projects in the state as evidence of the APC administration’s commitment to development.

He specifically mentioned the Orita-Obele-Ijare-Ikota road project.

“The APC government is doing very well, and I appreciate what it is doing for our people,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the immediate past APC chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, described Ajisafe as a respected grassroots mobilizer and progressive-minded politician.

Adetimehin spoke at Ajisafe’s political ward in Ikota, where he was accompanied by other APC leaders.

He said the defection was timely and strategic, adding that Ajisafe would be given equal opportunities to contribute to the growth of the party.

Adetimehin assured the new APC member of full integration into the party structure and urged other party members to work together to strengthen the APC.

He also called on party supporters to remain committed to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The former chairman expressed confidence that Ondo State would deliver more than one million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He said the APC remained open to politicians willing to contribute to the success of the party and the development of Ondo State.