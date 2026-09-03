Osun: APC Alerts Police, DSS Over Alleged PDP Plot To Take Over LG Councils

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State, has called on security agencies to prevent what it described as a planned attempt by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over local government secretariats across the state.

The party said it received information that some purported PDP local government chairmen and councillors were planning to enter the 30 council secretariats and the Area Office on Thursday.

The APC raised the alarm in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, Naija News reports.

According to the party, the alleged plan involved the use of political thugs who were said to have been brought in from within and outside Osun State.

The APC claimed that the group had already made arrangements to deploy the suspected thugs to the council areas.

The party linked the alleged plan to the ongoing legal battle over the local government leadership in the state.

It claimed that the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke had given the purported PDP council executives the confidence to return to the issue and push for control of the council secretariats.

The APC also accused some officials of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, of supporting the alleged plan.

It described the officials as being too close to the state government and claimed they were ready to assist in the move.

The party further referred to a Supreme Court judgment in one of the cases involving the purported PDP council executives. It claimed that the court had described the affected persons as people who were not recognized by law.

Against this background, the APC asked the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to act quickly to prevent violence or a breakdown of law and order.

The party said the matter was still before the Court of Appeal and that those involved should wait for the court to make its final decision.

“There is no tact and diplomacy in a set of hoodlums teaming up to promote disruption of public peace in the state on a matter that is still very much alive in the Court of Appeal,” the statement said.

It warned that any attempt by the purported PDP council chairmen to take over the secretariats outside the court process would be illegal.

The APC also brought up the killing of one of its reinstated council chairmen, Remi Abass of Irewole Local Government Area.

The party said Abass was allegedly killed by suspected PDP supporters and added that those accused of the killing were standing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The APC said the dispute over the local government chairmen was still before the Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State.

It therefore urged security agencies to closely monitor the situation and take action if there was any attempt to cause violence involving the purported PDP council executives or NULGE officials.

Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the PDP and the state government had not responded to the allegations as of the time this report was filed.