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2027: ‘If You’re Not Coming To Submit To Us, Don’t Come To Ohaukwu’ – APC LG Chairman Threatens Opposition 

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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APC Local Govt Chairman In Ebonyi State
APC Local Govt Chairman In Ebonyi State

Key Takeaways

  • Ohaukwu Local Government Chairman, Eze Paul Ituma, warned opposition parties and supporters not to interfere in political activities in the area ahead of 2027 elections.
  • Ituma, an APC chieftain, said in a viral video that the ruling party would accept opponents only if they submit, otherwise they should avoid Ohaukwu.
  • He said anyone operating against his interests could be declared persona non grata, insisting politics is his business and opponents should not come close.

The newly sworn-in Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Paul Ituma, has warned opposition political parties and their supporters against interfering in political activities within the council area ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Ituma issued the warning in a viral video online, while speaking about political activities in Ohaukwu.

Ituma, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who described the opposition as enemies, said the ruling party will accept them if they are ready to submit, but should avoid Ohaukwu local government if they are not.

According to the Chairman, anyone who attempts to operate against his interests in the area could be declared persona non grata.

He emphasised that politics is his business and anyone who attempts to spoil it should not come to Ohaukwu local government.

Part of his words read, “Anyone who tries to do so will be declared persona non grata. This is the time for politics. I don’t have a shop at the International Market or Okwo Ngbo Market; politics is my business. Anyone who wants to put sand in my garri should not come close to Ohaukwu.”

See the video below:

The remarks have drawn attention amid concerns over political rhetoric and alleged threats directed at opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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