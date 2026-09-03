Bayelsa APC Bigger Than An Individual’ – Ex-Official Tells Sylva

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has dismissed concerns that the resignation of former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, could weaken the ruling party in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Nabena maintained that the APC structure in Bayelsa remained intact, insisting that the party could win elections in the state with or without the former governor.

He made the assertion in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday while reacting to Sylva’s decision to quit the ruling party.

Sylva, who also served as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, announced his resignation from the APC on Monday, accusing the party of abandoning the principles that informed its formation.

Reacting to the development, Nabena claimed he was speaking for about 90 per cent of APC members and stakeholders in Bayelsa, who, according to him, had resolved not to follow Sylva out of the party.

He said the APC had developed beyond dependence on any single political figure and remained capable of competing strongly in future elections.

According to him, party leaders and stakeholders who chose to remain would concentrate on strengthening the APC and mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Nabena added that the stakeholders would also work towards securing victories for the party’s candidates in other contests.

While acknowledging Sylva’s contributions to the APC over the years, Nabena said, “APC in Bayelsa had become a formidable institution, bigger than an individual.”

Reflecting on the former governor’s reasons for leaving, Nabena said, “You have stated clearly that you could no longer remain in a party whose leaders believe that all is fair in politics.

“You also stated that the ideals upon which the APC was founded have been thoroughly and unrecognisably thwarted. I respect your courage to take this risk and history will vindicate men of conviction.”

Despite recognising Sylva’s concerns, Nabena said most party stakeholders in Bayelsa did not believe leaving the APC was the appropriate response.

The former APC spokesman said members had invested years building the party’s political structures and would not abandon them because of the former governor’s departure.

Nabena added, “While we wish you well in your political journey outside APC, the majority of us in the Bayelsa APC family feel contrary to your decision, and we make bold to say we will remain in APC where we have invested.

“We will remain where we have sacrificed and built a solid political structure, and we will work hard to deliver candidates, from President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 to all other candidates.

“We cannot abandon our people in the APC and jump the ship. We will not abandon the ship for nowhere because the problem facing the country is not about the political parties, but about leadership.

“Politicians are not manufactured anywhere but recycled.”

Despite their differing positions over the APC, Nabena thanked Sylva for his years of leadership and contributions to the party’s development in Bayelsa.

Nabena maintained that Sylva remained a respected leader to many people in Bayelsa outside partisan politics, while wishing him well in his next political move.