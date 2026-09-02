Kwara Assembly ‘Sacks’ APC Lawmakers For Defecting To PDP

The Kwara State House of Assembly has declared the seats of two lawmakers vacant after they left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The affected lawmakers are Saaba Gideon, who represents Edu State Constituency, and Olusola Odetundun, representing Irepodun State Constituency.

The decision was reached during Tuesday’s plenary after the APC chairman in Kwara State, Sunday Fagbemi, sent a letter to the Assembly requesting action against the two lawmakers under Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.

Fagbemi argued that Gideon and Odetundun were elected into the Assembly on the APC platform and therefore could not retain their seats after moving to another political party.

The APC chairman also maintained that the circumstances surrounding their defection did not meet the constitutional conditions that allow an elected lawmaker to change political parties without losing the seat.

During the discussion on the matter, the Leader of the House, Oba Mogaji, said the Assembly was required to apply the relevant constitutional provision.

He stated that Section 109(1)(g) restricts a member of a legislative house from belonging to a political party different from the one that sponsored the member into the House during the period of the member’s tenure.

Mogaji noted that both lawmakers had moved to the PDP and were reportedly planning to seek another term in the 2027 elections under the opposition party.

He consequently supported the request for their seats to be declared vacant.

Other lawmakers, including Abolarin Gabriel of Ekiti Constituency, Ganiyu Folabi of Omupo Constituency and Adato Oguniyi of Ojomu/Balogun Constituency, also supported the move.

After the debate, Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu declared the two seats vacant, saying the decision followed the resolution reached by the House.

The PDP, however, rejected the action and accused the Assembly of using its constitutional powers for political purposes.

The opposition party, through its state Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Adewara, questioned the process adopted by the Assembly.

It particularly raised concerns about the fact that the case was brought before the House through a letter from the state APC chairman.

The PDP argued that the APC chairman should not be allowed to determine the fate of lawmakers who represent specific constituencies through a request to the legislature.

“If the APC is confident of its popularity, it should face the electorate instead of attempting to remove its former members through parliamentary manoeuvring,” it said.

“The PDP will not accept any attempt to use the legislature to intimidate or politically persecute its members and will deploy every lawful and constitutional means available, including judicial action, to protect the rights of Odetundun, Saba and the constituents they represent,” Adewara said.